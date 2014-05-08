TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/03/14 319,000 324,750 N/A N/A

04/26/14 345,000-R 320,250-R 2,685,000 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000-R 2.1

04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0

04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1

03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1

03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000 2.2

03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: April 26 from 344,000

Four-Week Average: April 26 from 320,000

Continued Claims: April 19 from 2,771,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 325,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.750 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 286,916 MAY 3 WEEK FROM 318,127 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,649,889 APRIL 26 WEEK FROM 2,766,506 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available