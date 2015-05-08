TABLE-U.S. March wholesale inventories rise 0.1 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) March Feb (Prev) March15/14 Inventories Total 0.1 0.2 0.3 5.1 Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 0.3 7.4

Automotive 0.2 2.6 2.4 10.5

Prof‘l equip 0.9 -0.4 -0.5 7.7

Computer equip. 1.7 -1.1 -1.4 9.2

Machinery 0.4 0.5 0.4 6.4 Nondurable Goods -0.4 -0.1 0.2 1.5

Petroleum -4.3 1.0 2.4 -24.3

March Feb (Prev) March15/14 Sales Total -0.2 -0.6 -0.2 -4.0 Durable Goods 1.3 -2.8 -2.4 2.5

Automotive 2.5 -2.5 -1.9 8.1

Prof‘l equip 0.5 -1.9 -1.6 1.8

Computer equip. -0.2 -2.7 -1.9 -0.6

Machinery 2.4 -4.0 -3.4 0.7 Nondurable Goods -1.5 1.6 1.9 -9.6

Petroleum -5.1 5.4 5.5 -40.5 (Billions of dlrs) March Feb (Prev) March‘14 Inventories Total 574.50 573.67 574.01 546.61 Durable Goods 357.72 356.00 355.65 333.07

Automotive 59.72 59.62 59.50 54.04 Nondurables 216.78 217.66 218.36 213.55 (Billions of dlrs) March Feb (Prev) March‘14 Sales Total 441.60 442.46 444.24 460.13 Durable Goods 215.97 213.30 214.26 210.60

Automotive 36.00 35.11 35.33 33.31 Nondurables 225.63 229.16 229.98 249.53 Stock-to-sales ratio March Feb (Prev) March‘14

1.30 1.30 1.29 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. March wholesale sales +0.5 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.