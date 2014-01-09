TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/04/14 330,000 349,000 N/A N/A

12/28/13 345,000-R 358,750-R 2,865,000 2.2

12/21/13 341,000 348,750 2,815,000-R 2.2

12/14/13 380,000 343,750 2,932,000-R 2.2

12/07/13 369,000 330,250 2,877,000 2.2

11/30/13 305,000 324,000 2,790,000 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 28 from 339,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 28 from 357,250

Continued Claims: Dec. 21 from 2,833,000; Dec. 14 from 2,931,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 14 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 28, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan 16,056

Pennsylvania 10,601

New Jersey 7,345

Ohio 7,036

Iowa 5,369

Kentucky 4,663

Wisconsin 3,644

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said nine states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 28, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -14,635

Texas -6,723

Florida -3,738

North Carolina -2,694

South Carolina -2,184

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.840 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 486,033 JAN 4 WEEK FROM 451,649 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,295,112 DEC 28 WEEK FROM 2,843,284 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available