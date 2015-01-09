TABLE-U.S. Nov wholesale inventories rise 0.8 pct

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 Inventories Total 0.8 0.6 0.4 7.1 Durable Goods 0.8 0.1 unch 8.9

Automotive 0.6 -1.2 -1.4 9.3

Prof‘l equip 1.3 -0.3 -0.7 10.7

Computer equip. 2.6 -3.2 -3.6 15.1

Machinery 0.9 0.4 0.4 9.7 Nondurable Goods 0.7 1.5 1.2 4.4

Petroleum -3.7 -2.1 -1.9 -15.5

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 Sales Total -0.3 unch 0.2 2.4 Durable Goods 0.2 0.6 0.8 6.3

Automotive 0.9 -0.8 -1.1 4.5

Prof‘l equip 0.6 1.5 1.5 7.3

Computer equip. 0.6 1.7 1.5 7.5

Machinery -0.5 0.5 1.1 8.0 Nondurable Goods -0.8 -0.6 -0.3 -0.8

Petroleum -0.5 -5.6 -5.8 -14.1 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov‘13 Inventories Total 547.15 542.93 541.99 510.79 Durable Goods 338.56 335.82 335.52 310.96

Automotive 55.29 54.96 54.87 50.59 Nondurables 208.60 207.11 206.47 199.83 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov‘13 Sales Total 452.21 453.56 454.59 441.49 Durable Goods 213.61 213.15 213.49 200.92

Automotive 35.28 34.96 34.89 33.76 Nondurables 238.60 240.41 241.10 240.57 Stock-to_sales ratio Nov Oct (Prev) Nov‘13

1.21 1.20 1.19 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Oct. wholesale sales unchanged

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.