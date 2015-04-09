FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
April 9, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/04/15 281,000 282,250 N/A N/A

03/28/15 267,000-R 285,250-R 2,304,000 1.7

03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000-R 1.7

03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8

03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8

02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8

02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000 1.8

02/14/15 285,000 284,500 2,369,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 28 from 268,000

Four-Week Average: March 28 from 285,500

Continued Claims: March 21 from 2,325,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.356 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 253,016 APRIL 4 WEEK FROM 239,747 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,472,547 MARCH 28 WEEK FROM 2,564,095 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

