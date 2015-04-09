TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/04/15 281,000 282,250 N/A N/A
03/28/15 267,000-R 285,250-R 2,304,000 1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000-R 1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8
02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8
02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000 1.8
02/14/15 285,000 284,500 2,369,000 1.8
Initial Claims: March 28 from 268,000
Four-Week Average: March 28 from 285,500
Continued Claims: March 21 from 2,325,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.356 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 253,016 APRIL 4 WEEK FROM 239,747 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,472,547 MARCH 28 WEEK FROM 2,564,095 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available