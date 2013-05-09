TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/04/13 323,000 336,750 N/A N/A
04/27/13 327,000-R 343,000-R 3,005,000 2.3
04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000-R 2.3
04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3
04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4
03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4
03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4
Initial Claims: April 27 from 324,000
Four-Week Average: April 27 from 342,250
Continued Claims: April 20 from 3,019,000
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 27, the latest period for which data are available:
Illinois 1,744
Oregon 1,244
The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 27, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -3,721
Michigan -2,993
Wisconsin -2,623
Massachusetts -2,487
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.020 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 298,497 MAY 4 WEEK FROM 301,135 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,962,467 APRIL 27 WEEK FROM 3,028,506 PRIOR WEEK