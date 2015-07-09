FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
July 9, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/04/15 297,000 279,500 N/A N/A

06/27/15 282,000-R 275,000-R 2,334,000 1.7

06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000-R 1.7

06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7

05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.7

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 27 form 281,000

Four-Week Average: June 27 from 274,750

Continued Claims: June 20 from 2,264,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.248 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 303,892 JULY 4 WEEK FROM 274,646 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,145,271 JUNE 27 WEEK FROM 2,106,076 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
