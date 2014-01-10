TABLE-U.S. Nov wholesale inventories rise 0.5 pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Nov Oct Nov13/12 Inventories Total 0.5 1.3 3.3 Durable Goods 0.5 0.4 4.2

Automotive -0.8 2.5 -0.2

Prof‘l equip 1.0 -1.3 4.7

Computer equip. 3.0 -5.7 2.8

Machinery 1.6 0.8 8.8 Nondurable Goods 0.5 2.9 2.0

Petroleum -5.0 0.5 -5.0

Nov Oct Nov13/12 Sales Total 1.0 1.1 5.5 Durable Goods -0.4 -0.1 4.0

Automotive 0.7 -4.5 3.4

Prof‘l equip 0.5 -0.9 1.6

Computer equip. -1.4 0.6 0.8

Machinery -1.3 3.3 15.8 Nondurable Goods 2.1 2.2 6.8

Petroleum 5.7 4.6 15.7 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct Nov‘12 Inventories Total 516.40 513.79 499.79 Durable Goods 314.78 313.21 302.20

Automotive 49.36 49.76 49.45 Nondurables 201.62 200.57 197.58 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct Nov‘12 Sales Total 440.08 435.85 417.17 Durable Goods 200.42 201.18 192.76

Automotive 34.49 34.25 33.34 Nondurables 239.66 234.67 224.41 Stock-to_sales ratio Nov Oct Nov‘12

1.17 1.18 1.20

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Nov. wholesale sales +0.8 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.