TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct
March 10, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan15/14 Inventories Total 0.3 unch 0.1 6.2 Durable Goods 0.6 0.2 0.2 7.7

Automotive 1.6 0.6 0.3 8.7

Prof‘l equip 0.2 0.8 0.8 9.7

Computer equip. -1.1 2.7 2.6 12.2

Machinery 0.2 0.2 0.3 6.6 Nondurable Goods -0.1 -0.5 -0.1 3.7

Petroleum -1.1 -7.2 -6.2 -20.8

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan15/14 Sales Total -3.1 -0.9 -0.4 -1.0 Durable Goods -1.4 0.6 1.1 5.8

Automotive 2.5 -0.1 0.4 10.2

Prof‘l equip 0.6 -0.6 -1.0 6.2

Computer equip. 1.3 -1.5 -2.1 3.4

Machinery -0.9 1.1 1.5 5.4 Nondurable Goods -4.6 -2.4 -1.7 -6.7

Petroleum -13.5 -15.4 -13.7 -37.1 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘14 Inventories Total 548.72 546.99 547.65 516.80 Durable Goods 341.39 339.51 339.32 316.84

Automotive 56.48 55.60 55.40 51.98 Nondurables 207.33 207.49 208.33 199.96 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘14 Sales Total 433.73 447.41 449.79 437.94 Durable Goods 212.30 215.22 216.13 200.58

Automotive 36.17 35.27 35.44 32.81 Nondurables 221.43 232.18 233.66 237.36 Stock-to_sales ratio Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘14

1.27 1.22 1.22 1.18

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. wholesale inventories unchanged

U.S. Jan. wholesale sales -0.3 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

