TABLE-U.S. Feb wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Feb wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Feb Jan Feb15/14 Inventories Total 0.3 0.4 6.1 Durable Goods 0.3 0.7 7.6

Automotive 2.4 2.8 12.6

Prof‘l equip -0.5 0.2 7.7

Computer equip. -1.4 -0.8 8.5

Machinery 0.4 0.1 6.3 Nondurable Goods 0.2 unch 3.8

Petroleum 2.4 -1.1 -17.8

Feb Jan Feb15/14 Sales Total -0.2 -3.6 -1.5 Durable Goods -2.4 -2.1 3.5

Automotive -1.9 1.4 6.8

Prof‘l equip -1.6 0.0 3.0

Computer equip. -1.9 0.6 4.9

Machinery -3.4 -1.9 -0.1 Nondurable Goods 1.9 -5.0 -5.8

Petroleum 5.5 -16.4 -36.5 (Billions of dlrs) Feb Jan Feb‘14 Inventories Total 574.01 572.47 541.02 Durable Goods 355.65 354.48 330.58

Automotive 59.50 58.13 52.87 Nondurables 218.36 217.99 210.44 (Billions of dlrs) Feb Jan Feb‘14 Sales Total 444.24 445.02 451.01 Durable Goods 214.26 219.42 206.96

Automotive 35.33 36.01 33.08 Nondurables 229.98 225.60 244.05 Stock-to_sales ratio Feb Jan Feb‘14

1.29 1.29 1.20

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb. wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

In late March the department issued annual benchmark revisions to Wholesale Inventories and Sales, resulting in changes to previously published data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

