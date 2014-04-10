FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

04/05/14 300,000 316,250 N/A N/A

03/29/14 332,000-R 321,000-R 2,776,000 2.1

03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000-R 2.2

03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000 2.1

03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000 2.2

03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000 2.2

02/22/14 351,000 338,000 2,890,000 2.2

02/15/14 330,000 336,500 2,941,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 29 from 326,000

Four-Week Average: March 29 from 319,500

Continued Claims: March 22 from 2,836,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 320,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.850 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 298,393 APRIL 5 WEEK FROM 294,862 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,969,994 MARCH 29 WEEK FROM 3,090,665 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
