TABLE-U.S. March import prices rise 0.6 pct

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

March Feb (Prev) March14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.6 0.9 0.9 -0.6 Petroleum 0.1 4.7 4.4 -2.4 Nonpetroleum 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink 3.7 -0.7 -0.7 4.9 Industrial Supplies 0.9 3.2 3.1 -1.4 Capital Goods 0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 unch -1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.1 unch 0.4

March Feb (Prev) March14/13 ALL EXPORTS 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.2 Agricultural 2.7 1.4 1.7 -1.6 Non-Agricultural 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.4 Food, Feed, Drink 2.7 1.2 1.4 -2.1 Industrial Supplies 1.2 1.7 1.6 0.9 Capital Goods 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.2 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.9

The department reported March price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.4 for imports and 134.7 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March import prices +0.2 pct

U.S. March export prices +0.2 pct