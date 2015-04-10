TABLE-U.S. March import prices fall 0.3 pct

(TXT}

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Mar Feb (Prev) Mar‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.3 0.2 0.4 -10.5 Petroleum 0.8 5.2 8.1 -45.1 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -2.7 Food, Feed, Drink -1.1 unch -0.2 -2.9 Industrial Supplies -0.6 1.2 2.1 -29.5 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -1.8 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.6

Mar Feb (Prev) Mar‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -6.7 Agricultural -1.7 -2.1 -2.0 -13.5 Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.1 0.2 -5.9 Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -2.2 -2.1 -12.2 Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.1 0.6 -16.3 Capital Goods unch 0.2 0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.2 0.3 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.5 -0.5 -1.7

The department reported March price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 125.8 for imports and 125.9 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March import prices -0.3 pct

U.S. March export prices -0.2 pct