FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. March import prices fall 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March import prices fall 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Mar Feb (Prev) Mar‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.3 0.2 0.4 -10.5 Petroleum 0.8 5.2 8.1 -45.1 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -2.7 Food, Feed, Drink -1.1 unch -0.2 -2.9 Industrial Supplies -0.6 1.2 2.1 -29.5 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -1.8 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.6

Mar Feb (Prev) Mar‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -6.7 Agricultural -1.7 -2.1 -2.0 -13.5 Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.1 0.2 -5.9 Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -2.2 -2.1 -12.2 Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.1 0.6 -16.3 Capital Goods unch 0.2 0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.2 0.3 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.5 -0.5 -1.7

The department reported March price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 125.8 for imports and 125.9 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March import prices -0.3 pct

U.S. March export prices -0.2 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.