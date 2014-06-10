TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rise 1.1 pct

June 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April14/13 Inventories Total 1.1 1.1 1.1 6.7 Durable Goods 0.9 0.7 0.7 6.6

Automotive 0.3 2.1 1.9 7.3

Prof‘l equip 0.4 1.1 1.2 4.9

Computer equip. 3.0 2.2 1.6 3.5

Machinery 0.4 0.3 0.5 11.7 Nondurable Goods 1.4 1.6 1.7 6.8

Petroleum 0.4 2.5 3.3 -3.3

April March (Prev) April14/13 Sales Total 1.3 1.6 1.4 7.8 Durable Goods 1.7 1.6 1.4 6.0

Automotive 2.9 1.0 unch 5.1

Prof‘l equip 2.4 1.5 1.2 6.7

Computer equip. 3.4 4.2 3.7 9.3

Machinery 1.7 1.0 0.8 10.9 Nondurable Goods 1.0 1.7 1.5 9.4

Petroleum -0.1 -1.0 -0.2 14.6 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘13 Inventories Total 530.59 525.01 525.16 497.31 Durable Goods 324.31 321.53 321.59 304.21

Automotive 53.58 53.42 53.32 49.91 Nondurables 206.28 203.48 203.57 193.10 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘13 Sales Total 450.19 444.31 443.36 417.57 Durable Goods 206.22 202.84 202.40 194.58

Automotive 34.01 33.06 32.73 32.37 Nondurables 243.97 241.47 240.96 223.00 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April‘13

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.19 FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. April wholesale sales +0.8 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.