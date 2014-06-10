FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rise 1.1 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April wholesale inventories rise 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April14/13 Inventories Total 1.1 1.1 1.1 6.7 Durable Goods 0.9 0.7 0.7 6.6

Automotive 0.3 2.1 1.9 7.3

Prof‘l equip 0.4 1.1 1.2 4.9

Computer equip. 3.0 2.2 1.6 3.5

Machinery 0.4 0.3 0.5 11.7 Nondurable Goods 1.4 1.6 1.7 6.8

Petroleum 0.4 2.5 3.3 -3.3

April March (Prev) April14/13 Sales Total 1.3 1.6 1.4 7.8 Durable Goods 1.7 1.6 1.4 6.0

Automotive 2.9 1.0 unch 5.1

Prof‘l equip 2.4 1.5 1.2 6.7

Computer equip. 3.4 4.2 3.7 9.3

Machinery 1.7 1.0 0.8 10.9 Nondurable Goods 1.0 1.7 1.5 9.4

Petroleum -0.1 -1.0 -0.2 14.6 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘13 Inventories Total 530.59 525.01 525.16 497.31 Durable Goods 324.31 321.53 321.59 304.21

Automotive 53.58 53.42 53.32 49.91 Nondurables 206.28 203.48 203.57 193.10 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April‘13 Sales Total 450.19 444.31 443.36 417.57 Durable Goods 206.22 202.84 202.40 194.58

Automotive 34.01 33.06 32.73 32.37 Nondurables 243.97 241.47 240.96 223.00 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April‘13

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.19 FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. April wholesale sales +0.8 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.