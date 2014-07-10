FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/05/14 304,000 311,500 N/A N/A

06/28/14 315,000 315,000 2,584,000 2.0

06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,574,000-R 2.0

06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0

06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9

05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0

05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0

05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: June 21 from 2,579,000

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 315,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.567 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 322,248 JULY 5 WEEK FROM 305,706 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,393,005 JUNE 28 WEEK FROM 2,411,632 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
