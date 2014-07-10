TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/05/14 304,000 311,500 N/A N/A
06/28/14 315,000 315,000 2,584,000 2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,574,000-R 2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0
Continued Claims: June 21 from 2,579,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 315,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.567 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 322,248 JULY 5 WEEK FROM 305,706 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,393,005 JUNE 28 WEEK FROM 2,411,632 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available