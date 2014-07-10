FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories rise 0.5 pct
July 10, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories rise 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May14/13 Inventories Total 0.5 1.0 1.1 7.9 Durable Goods 1.0 0.9 0.9 8.5

Automotive 1.9 0.9 0.3 10.4

Prof‘l equip 0.3 0.2 0.4 7.1

Computer equip. -1.9 2.4 3.0 6.5

Machinery 1.1 0.4 0.4 13.5 Nondurable Goods -0.3 1.0 1.4 6.9

Petroleum 2.0 0.6 0.4 -0.8

May April (Prev) May14/13 Sales Total 0.7 1.3 1.3 6.6 Durable Goods 0.2 1.6 1.7 5.9

Automotive 1.1 3.1 2.9 4.0

Prof‘l equip -0.9 2.7 2.4 5.5

Computer equip. -1.6 3.5 3.4 5.5

Machinery 1.0 1.6 1.7 12.0 Nondurable Goods 1.1 1.1 1.0 7.2

Petroleum unch -0.5 -0.1 12.3 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘13 Inventories Total 532.69 530.06 530.59 493.90 Durable Goods 327.86 324.55 324.31 302.22

Automotive 54.91 53.89 53.58 49.75 Nondurables 204.84 205.52 206.28 191.67 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘13 Sales Total 453.15 450.17 450.19 425.22 Durable Goods 206.49 206.15 206.22 195.05

Automotive 34.46 34.09 34.01 33.13 Nondurables 246.66 244.02 243.97 230.16 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May‘13

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.6 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.7 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

