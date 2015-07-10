TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories rise 0.8 pct

July 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May15/14 Inventories Total 0.8 0.4 0.4 5.0 Durable Goods 0.6 0.1 0.1 6.2

Automotive 1.2 2.0 1.8 12.2

Prof‘l equip 0.6 -1.9 -2.1 5.1

Computer equip. 2.5 -2.5 -3.1 7.5

Machinery 0.7 0.5 0.7 6.3 Nondurable Goods 1.2 1.0 0.8 3.1

Petroleum 4.4 3.2 2.3 -16.7

May April (Prev) May15/14 Sales Total 0.3 1.7 1.6 -3.8 Durable Goods -0.1 1.2 1.2 1.6

Automotive 2.2 3.6 3.2 9.4

Prof‘l equip 0.2 -0.3 -0.2 0.1

Computer equip. -1.0 0.7 1.1 -2.9

Machinery 0.4 0.7 0.3 -0.1 Nondurable Goods 0.7 2.2 2.0 -8.3

Petroleum 4.3 5.9 4.9 -32.5 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘14 Inventories Total 581.85 577.00 576.89 554.26 Durable Goods 360.09 357.86 358.09 339.19

Automotive 61.79 61.05 60.90 55.08 Nondurables 221.76 219.14 218.80 215.07 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘14 Sales Total 449.84 448.46 448.25 467.41 Durable Goods 217.52 217.69 217.81 214.19

Automotive 37.74 36.95 36.80 34.50 Nondurables 232.32 230.77 230.45 253.22 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May‘14

1.29 1.29 1.29 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.6 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.