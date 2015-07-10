FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories rise 0.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May wholesale inventories rise 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May15/14 Inventories Total 0.8 0.4 0.4 5.0 Durable Goods 0.6 0.1 0.1 6.2

Automotive 1.2 2.0 1.8 12.2

Prof‘l equip 0.6 -1.9 -2.1 5.1

Computer equip. 2.5 -2.5 -3.1 7.5

Machinery 0.7 0.5 0.7 6.3 Nondurable Goods 1.2 1.0 0.8 3.1

Petroleum 4.4 3.2 2.3 -16.7

May April (Prev) May15/14 Sales Total 0.3 1.7 1.6 -3.8 Durable Goods -0.1 1.2 1.2 1.6

Automotive 2.2 3.6 3.2 9.4

Prof‘l equip 0.2 -0.3 -0.2 0.1

Computer equip. -1.0 0.7 1.1 -2.9

Machinery 0.4 0.7 0.3 -0.1 Nondurable Goods 0.7 2.2 2.0 -8.3

Petroleum 4.3 5.9 4.9 -32.5 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘14 Inventories Total 581.85 577.00 576.89 554.26 Durable Goods 360.09 357.86 358.09 339.19

Automotive 61.79 61.05 60.90 55.08 Nondurables 221.76 219.14 218.80 215.07 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May‘14 Sales Total 449.84 448.46 448.25 467.41 Durable Goods 217.52 217.69 217.81 214.19

Automotive 37.74 36.95 36.80 34.50 Nondurables 232.32 230.77 230.45 253.22 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May‘14

1.29 1.29 1.29 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.6 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.