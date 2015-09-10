FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Aug import prices fall 1.8 pct
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Aug import prices fall 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Aug July (Prev) Aug15/14 ALL IMPORTS -1.8 -0.9 -0.9 -11.4 Petroleum -14.2 -5.9 -5.9 -49.6 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 -3.2 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 unch unch -2.1 Industrial Supplies -7.2 -3.2 -3.1 -32.3 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -2.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 0.1 unch -1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -1.2

Aug July (Prev) Aug15/14 ALL EXPORTS -1.4 -0.4 -0.2 -7.0 Agricultural -2.6 1.1 0.8 -13.9 Non-Agricultural -1.3 -0.5 -0.4 -6.2 Food, Feed, Drink -3.0 2.0 1.8 -14.4 Industrial Supplies -3.5 -1.5 -1.2 -16.1 Capital Goods -0.1 unch -0.1 0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -2.9

The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 123.1 for imports and 123.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug import prices -1.6 pct

U.S. Aug export prices -0.3 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
