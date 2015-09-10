FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/05/15 275,000 275,750 N/A N/A

08/29/15 281,000-R 275,250-R 2,260,000 1.7

08/22/15 270,000 272,250 2,259,000-R 1.7

08/15/15 277,000 271,500 2,266,000 1.7

08/08/15 273,000 266,000 2,256,000 1.7

08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000 1.7

07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000 1.7

07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 29 from 282,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 29 from 275,500

Continued Claims: Aug. 22 from 2,257,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.250 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 231,972 SEPT 5 WEEK FROM 230,079 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,059,145 AUG 29 WEEK FROM 2,108,098 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
