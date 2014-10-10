TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices fall 0.5 pct

(TXT}

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 ALL IMPORTS -0.5 -0.6 -0.9 -0.9 Petroleum -2.0 -2.8 -4.4 -6.6 Nonpetroleum -0.2 unch -0.1 0.7 Food, Feed, Drink 0.2 0.6 0.6 2.9 Industrial Supplies -1.4 -1.9 -2.8 -3.3 Capital Goods unch unch unch 0.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch unch 0.9

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 ALL EXPORTS -0.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.2 Agricultural -0.9 -3.0 -2.8 -2.9 Non-Agricultural -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -2.7 -2.7 -1.7 Industrial Supplies -0.5 -0.8 -0.8 -1.5 Capital Goods 0.1 unch 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch unch 0.6

The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.6 for imports and 132.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. import prices -0.7 pct

