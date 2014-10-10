FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices fall 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept import prices fall 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 ALL IMPORTS -0.5 -0.6 -0.9 -0.9 Petroleum -2.0 -2.8 -4.4 -6.6 Nonpetroleum -0.2 unch -0.1 0.7 Food, Feed, Drink 0.2 0.6 0.6 2.9 Industrial Supplies -1.4 -1.9 -2.8 -3.3 Capital Goods unch unch unch 0.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch unch 0.9

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 ALL EXPORTS -0.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.2 Agricultural -0.9 -3.0 -2.8 -2.9 Non-Agricultural -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 unch Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -2.7 -2.7 -1.7 Industrial Supplies -0.5 -0.8 -0.8 -1.5 Capital Goods 0.1 unch 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch unch 0.6

The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.6 for imports and 132.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. import prices -0.7 pct

U.S. Sept. export prices -0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.