TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rise 0.6 pct

March 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan14/13 Inventories Total 0.6 0.4 0.3 3.6 Durable Goods 0.4 1.2 1.3 4.9

Automotive 2.2 0.3 0.6 6.9

Prof‘l equip -0.3 2.1 1.9 4.0

Computer equip. -2.1 6.2 5.3 4.8

Machinery 1.3 2.2 2.2 10.3 Nondurable Goods 0.8 -0.9 -1.3 1.8

Petroleum 2.1 -4.4 -5.1 -8.8

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan14/13 Sales Total -1.9 0.1 0.5 3.9 Durable Goods -0.4 0.0 0.3 3.9

Automotive 0.1 -0.8 -0.7 4.0

Prof‘l equip -1.0 0.3 1.0 2.9

Computer equip. 1.0 -0.1 0.4 4.9

Machinery -0.2 0.9 0.9 11.4 Nondurable Goods -3.2 0.2 0.6 3.9

Petroleum -7.5 0.6 1.4 10.0 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13 Inventories Total 521.20 518.21 517.92 502.89 Durable Goods 320.39 318.96 319.28 305.53

Automotive 50.65 49.57 49.69 47.39 Nondurables 200.81 199.25 198.64 197.35 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13 Sales Total 432.56 440.96 442.39 416.27 Durable Goods 200.25 201.05 201.71 192.77

Automotive 34.57 34.55 34.58 33.24 Nondurables 232.30 239.91 240.68 223.49 Stock-to-sales ratio Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13

1.20 1.18 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Jan. wholesale sales +0.2 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.