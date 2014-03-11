FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rise 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan wholesale inventories rise 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan14/13 Inventories Total 0.6 0.4 0.3 3.6 Durable Goods 0.4 1.2 1.3 4.9

Automotive 2.2 0.3 0.6 6.9

Prof‘l equip -0.3 2.1 1.9 4.0

Computer equip. -2.1 6.2 5.3 4.8

Machinery 1.3 2.2 2.2 10.3 Nondurable Goods 0.8 -0.9 -1.3 1.8

Petroleum 2.1 -4.4 -5.1 -8.8

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan14/13 Sales Total -1.9 0.1 0.5 3.9 Durable Goods -0.4 0.0 0.3 3.9

Automotive 0.1 -0.8 -0.7 4.0

Prof‘l equip -1.0 0.3 1.0 2.9

Computer equip. 1.0 -0.1 0.4 4.9

Machinery -0.2 0.9 0.9 11.4 Nondurable Goods -3.2 0.2 0.6 3.9

Petroleum -7.5 0.6 1.4 10.0 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13 Inventories Total 521.20 518.21 517.92 502.89 Durable Goods 320.39 318.96 319.28 305.53

Automotive 50.65 49.57 49.69 47.39 Nondurables 200.81 199.25 198.64 197.35 (Billions of dlrs) Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13 Sales Total 432.56 440.96 442.39 416.27 Durable Goods 200.25 201.05 201.71 192.77

Automotive 34.57 34.55 34.58 33.24 Nondurables 232.30 239.91 240.68 223.49 Stock-to-sales ratio Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘13

1.20 1.18 1.17 1.21

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. Jan. wholesale sales +0.2 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.