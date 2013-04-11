TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/06/13 346,000 358,000 N/A N/A
03/30/13 388,000-R 355,000-R 3,079,000 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000-R 2.4
03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000-R 2.4
03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4
03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4
02/23/13 348,000 355,750 3,105,000 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 362,250 3,102,000 2.4
Initial Claims: March 30 from 385,000
Four-Week Average: March 30 from 354,250
Continued Claims: March 23 from 3,063,000; March 16 from 3,071,000
The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 30, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 3,015
New Jersey 2,409
Illinois 2,149
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 30, the latest period for which data are available:
Texas -3,489
California -2,661
North Carolina -1,601
Arkansas -1,221
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.066 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 353,973 APRIL 6 WEEK FROM 316,948 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,266,392 MARCH 30 WEEK FROM 3,350,880 PRIOR WEEK