TABLE-U.S. March import prices fell 0.5 pct

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

March Feb (Prev) March13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.5 0.6 1.1 -2.7 Petroleum -1.9 3.0 5.2 -10.4 Nonpetroleum -0.1 unch unch -0.2 Food, Feed, Drink 1.3 1.2 0.6 -0.7 Industrial Supplies -1.3 1.7 3.0 -6.8 Capital Goods -0.1 unch -0.1 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.2 unch 0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 0.1 0.1 unch

March Feb (Prev) March13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.4 0.7 0.8 0.3 Agricultural -1.8 2.1 2.0 8.8 Non-Agricultural -0.2 0.6 0.6 -0.7 Food, Feed, Drink -1.8 1.9 1.7 9.7 Industrial Supplies -0.5 1.3 1.4 -2.7 Capital Goods unch 0.4 0.4 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 0.2 0.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.9

The department reported March price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.3 for imports and 134.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March import prices -0.5 pct

U.S. March export prices +0.1 pct