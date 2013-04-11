FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. March import prices fell 0.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March import prices fell 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

March Feb (Prev) March13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.5 0.6 1.1 -2.7 Petroleum -1.9 3.0 5.2 -10.4 Nonpetroleum -0.1 unch unch -0.2 Food, Feed, Drink 1.3 1.2 0.6 -0.7 Industrial Supplies -1.3 1.7 3.0 -6.8 Capital Goods -0.1 unch -0.1 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.2 unch 0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 0.1 0.1 unch

March Feb (Prev) March13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.4 0.7 0.8 0.3 Agricultural -1.8 2.1 2.0 8.8 Non-Agricultural -0.2 0.6 0.6 -0.7 Food, Feed, Drink -1.8 1.9 1.7 9.7 Industrial Supplies -0.5 1.3 1.4 -2.7 Capital Goods unch 0.4 0.4 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 0.2 0.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.9

The department reported March price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.3 for imports and 134.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March import prices -0.5 pct

U.S. March export prices +0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.