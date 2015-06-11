TABLE-U.S. May import prices rise 1.3 pct

(TXT}

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

May Apr (Prev) May‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS 1.3 -0.2 -0.3 -9.6 Petroleum 12.7 1.8 1.0 -40.6 Nonpetroleum unch -0.4 -0.4 -2.6 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 -1.0 -0.9 -1.4 Industrial Supplies 5.2 0.1 -0.2 -26.7 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -1.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch -2.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.8

May Apr (Prev) May‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS 0.6 -0.7 -0.7 -5.9 Agricultural -1.0 -0.9 -0.8 -16.8 Non-Agricultural 0.7 -0.7 -0.7 -4.6 Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -1.1 -0.8 -16.3 Industrial Supplies 2.2 -1.6 -1.5 -12.3 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 unch 0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -2.3

The department reported May price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 126.6 for imports and 125.8 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May import prices +0.8 pct

U.S. May export prices +0.2 pct