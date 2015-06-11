FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. May import prices rise 1.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May import prices rise 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

May Apr (Prev) May‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS 1.3 -0.2 -0.3 -9.6 Petroleum 12.7 1.8 1.0 -40.6 Nonpetroleum unch -0.4 -0.4 -2.6 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 -1.0 -0.9 -1.4 Industrial Supplies 5.2 0.1 -0.2 -26.7 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -1.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch -2.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.8

May Apr (Prev) May‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS 0.6 -0.7 -0.7 -5.9 Agricultural -1.0 -0.9 -0.8 -16.8 Non-Agricultural 0.7 -0.7 -0.7 -4.6 Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 -1.1 -0.8 -16.3 Industrial Supplies 2.2 -1.6 -1.5 -12.3 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.3 0.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 unch 0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.4 -0.3 -2.3

The department reported May price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 126.6 for imports and 125.8 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May import prices +0.8 pct

U.S. May export prices +0.2 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.