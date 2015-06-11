FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 N/A N/A

05/30/15 277,000-R 275,000-R 2,265,000 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000-R 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7

04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 30 from 276,000

Four-Week Average: May 30 from 274,750

Continued Claims: May 23 from 2,196,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 277,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.188 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 274,880 JUNE 6 WEEK FROM 230,670 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,090,937 MAY 30 WEEK FROM 2,018,450 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.