TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/06/15 279,000 278,750 N/A N/A

05/30/15 277,000-R 275,000-R 2,265,000 1.7

05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000-R 1.6

05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7

05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000 1.6

05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000 1.7

04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7

04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 30 from 276,000

Four-Week Average: May 30 from 274,750

Continued Claims: May 23 from 2,196,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 277,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.188 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 274,880 JUNE 6 WEEK FROM 230,670 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,090,937 MAY 30 WEEK FROM 2,018,450 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available