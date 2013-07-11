TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/06/13 360,000 351,750 N/A N/A
06/29/13 344,000 -R 345,750 -R 2,977,000 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 -R 2.3
06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3
06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3
06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3
05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3
05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3
Initial Claims: June 29 from 343,000
Four-Week Average: June 29 from 345,500
Continued Claims: June 22 from 2,933,000
The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New Jersey 6,068
New York 2,824
Connecticut 2,802
The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -9,323
Florida -3,245
Pennsylvania -2,628
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 384,829 JULY 6 WEEK FROM 335,051 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,768,879 JUNE 29 WEEK FROM 2,784,958 PRIOR WEEK