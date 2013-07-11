FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June import prices fall 0.2 pct
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. June import prices fall 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

June May (Prev) June‘13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.2 -0.7 -0.6 0.2 Petroleum 0.2 -2.0 -2.0 2.9 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.5 Food, Feed, Drink -1.2 0.4 0.4 unch Industrial Supplies -0.3 -1.7 -1.7 1.1 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.0 -0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 unch

June May (Prev) June‘13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 0.8 Agricultural 0.6 1.1 1.0 9.3 Non-Agricultural -0.2 -0.7 -0.7 -0.3 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 0.8 0.8 8.4 Industrial Supplies -0.4 -1.6 -1.7 -0.5 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.1 0.0 -1.5

The department reported June price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.0 for imports and 132.7 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June import prices unchanged

U.S. June export prices -0.1 pct

