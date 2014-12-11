TABLE-U.S. Nov import prices fall 1.5 pct

(TXT}

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL IMPORTS -1.5 -1.2 -1.3 -2.3 Petroleum -6.9 -6.4 -6.9 -12.3 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink -0.4 1.1 1.4 3.5 Industrial Supplies -4.2 -3.8 -4.1 -7.2 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 unch -1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.6

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -1.9 Agricultural 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -3.8 Non-Agricultural -1.2 -0.8 -0.9 -1.7 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -2.7 Industrial Supplies -3.1 -1.9 -1.9 -5.4 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3

The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 134.6 for imports and 129.3 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. import prices -1.8 pct

