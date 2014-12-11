FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Nov import prices fall 1.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov import prices fall 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL IMPORTS -1.5 -1.2 -1.3 -2.3 Petroleum -6.9 -6.4 -6.9 -12.3 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 Food, Feed, Drink -0.4 1.1 1.4 3.5 Industrial Supplies -4.2 -3.8 -4.1 -7.2 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 unch -1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.6

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13 ALL EXPORTS -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -1.9 Agricultural 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -3.8 Non-Agricultural -1.2 -0.8 -0.9 -1.7 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -2.7 Industrial Supplies -3.1 -1.9 -1.9 -5.4 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3

The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 134.6 for imports and 129.3 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. import prices -1.8 pct

U.S. Nov. export prices -0.5 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.