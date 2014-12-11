FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
December 11, 2014

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/06/14 294,000 299,250 N/A N/A

11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,514,000 1.9

11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000-R 1.8

11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000 1.8

11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000 1.8

11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000 1.8

10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000 1.8

10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Nov. 22 from 2,362,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 388,258 DEC 6 WEEK FROM 294,424 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,509,255 NOV 29 WEEK FROM 2,101,955 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

