TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/28/15 320,000 304,750 N/A N/A

02/21/15 313,000-R 294,500 2,421,000 1.8

02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000-R 1.8

02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000 1.8

01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000 1.8

01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000 1.8

01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000 1.8

01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000 1.8

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 310,497 FEB 28 WEEK FROM 280,639 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,832,170 FEB 21 WEEK FROM 2,752,768 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
