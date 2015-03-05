TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/28/15 320,000 304,750 N/A N/A
02/21/15 313,000-R 294,500 2,421,000 1.8
02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000-R 1.8
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000 1.8
01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000 1.8
01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000 1.8
01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000 1.8
01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000 1.8
Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 310,497 FEB 28 WEEK FROM 280,639 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,832,170 FEB 21 WEEK FROM 2,752,768 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available