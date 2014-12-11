FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rise 0.2 pct
December 11, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rise 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles with English-language headline)
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. business inventories and sales.       
PCT CHANGES:       
 INVENTORIES           Oct      Sept    (Prev)    Oct'14/13
  Total Business       0.2       0.3       0.3       4.8
  Manufacturers        0.1       0.2       0.2       3.5
  Retailers            0.2       0.2       0.3       4.3
  Autos/parts         UNCH       0.3       0.4       6.8
  Wholesalers          0.4       0.4       0.3       6.8
 SALES                 Oct      Sept    (Prev)    Oct'14/13
  Total Business      -0.1      UNCH      UNCH       3.4
  Manufacturers       -0.8       0.1       0.1       2.2
  Retailers            0.4      -0.2      -0.4       4.1
  Autos/parts          0.8      -0.7      -1.2       8.7
  Wholesalers          0.2      UNCH       0.2       4.3
BLNS OF DLRS:    
 INVENTORIES           Oct      Sept    (Prev)    Oct'13
  Total Business   1,760.4   1,756.6   1,756.1   1,680.2
  Manufacturers      655.6     655.1     655.2     633.2
  Retailers          562.8     561.8     562.1     539.5
  Autos/parts        187.5     187.6     187.9     175.5
  Wholesalers        542.0     539.7     538.8     507.5
 SALES                 Oct      Sept    (Prev)    Oct'13
  Total Business   1,350.9   1,352.2   1,352.5   1,306.0
  Manufacturers      499.2     503.0     503.4     488.7
  Retailers          397.0     395.5     394.8     381.3
  Autos/parts         90.4      89.6      89.2      83.2
  Wholesalers        454.6     453.7     454.3     436.0
Inventory-to-          Oct      Sept    (Prev)    Oct'13
 Sales Ratio          1.30      1.30      1.30      1.29
    FORECAST: 
    Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: 
    U.S. Oct. business inventories +0.2 pct
    HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
    The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
