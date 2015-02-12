FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/07/15 304,000 289,750 N/A N/A

01/31/15 279,000-R 293,000-R 2,354,000 1.8

01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,405,000-R 1.8

01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000 1.8

01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000 1.8

01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000 1.8

12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000 1.9

12/20/14 281,000 290,500 2,352,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 31 from 278,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 31 from 292,750

Continued Claims: Jan. 24 from 2,400,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.393 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 323,672 FEB 7 WEEK FROM 306,611 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,780,264 JAN 31 WEEK FROM 2,825,775 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
