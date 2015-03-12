FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Feb import prices rise 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Feb import prices rise 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS 0.4 -3.1 -2.8 -9.4 Petroleum 8.1 -20.6 -17.7 -43.2 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.6 -0.7 -1.8 Food, Feed, Drink -0.2 -1.6 -2.2 1.8 Industrial Supplies 2.1 -10.2 -9.1 -27.5 Capital Goods -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 -0.7 -0.5 -1.3 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.1 -1.9 -2.0 -5.9 Agricultural -2.0 -1.2 -1.2 -9.5 Non-Agricultural 0.2 -2.0 -2.1 -5.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.1 -1.7 -1.6 -8.6 Industrial Supplies 0.6 -5.3 -5.7 -15.3 Capital Goods 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.5 -0.7 -0.8 -1.4

The department reported February price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 126.7 for imports and 125.8 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. import prices +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb. export prices -0.2 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.