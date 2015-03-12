TABLE-U.S. Feb import prices rise 0.4 pct

(TXT}

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS 0.4 -3.1 -2.8 -9.4 Petroleum 8.1 -20.6 -17.7 -43.2 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.6 -0.7 -1.8 Food, Feed, Drink -0.2 -1.6 -2.2 1.8 Industrial Supplies 2.1 -10.2 -9.1 -27.5 Capital Goods -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 -0.7 -0.5 -1.3 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.1 -1.9 -2.0 -5.9 Agricultural -2.0 -1.2 -1.2 -9.5 Non-Agricultural 0.2 -2.0 -2.1 -5.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.1 -1.7 -1.6 -8.6 Industrial Supplies 0.6 -5.3 -5.7 -15.3 Capital Goods 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.5 -0.7 -0.8 -1.4

The department reported February price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 126.7 for imports and 125.8 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. import prices +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb. export prices -0.2 pct