TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/07/15 289,000 302,250 N/A N/A

02/28/15 325,000-R 306,000-R 2,418,000 1.8

02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000-R 1.8

02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000 1.8

02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000 1.8

01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000 1.8

01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000 1.8

01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000 1.8

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 28 from 320,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 28 from 304,750

Continued Claims: Feb. 21 from 2,421,000

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 305,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 277,179 MARCH 7 WEEK FROM 315,566 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,793,289 FEB 28 WEEK FROM 2,835,369 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

