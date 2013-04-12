FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. March producer prices fell 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

March Feb March13/12 Jan Finished Goods -0.6 0.7 1.1 0.2 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.2 1.7 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.8 -0.5 3.1 0.7 Energy Goods -3.4 3.0 -1.9 -0.4 Finished Goods Index(X) 196.6 196.2 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 2.1 -0.4 4.7 -0.5 Gasoline -6.8 7.2 -4.7 -2.1 Heating Oil -7.9 9.7 -6.2 -0.5 Tobacco Products(X) unch 0.1 4.4 unch Passenger Cars 0.2 0.3 0.1 -0.8 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.4 0.2 6.8 2.5 Intermediate Goods -0.9 1.3 -0.8 unch Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.7 0.2 0.3 Manufact Materials -0.1 1.2 -1.2 0.2 Construction Materials 0.3 0.3 2.6 0.5 Intermed.Energy Goods -4.7 3.6 -5.4 -0.3 Crude Goods -2.5 -0.3 -0.3 0.8 Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.9 -1.7 -4.7 -0.3 Food/Feedstuffs 1.9 -2.1 5.5 -0.4 Nonfood Materials -5.2 0.8 -3.6 1.5 Energy Materials(Z) -8.5 2.2 -2.1 2.3 Petroleum(X) -14.1 6.3 -12.5 8.1 W-1990=100 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. March producer prices -0.2 pct

U.S. March year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. March producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. March year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
