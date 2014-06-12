TABLE-U.S. May import prices rise 0.1 pct

(TXT}

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

May April (Prev) May14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.1 -0.5 -0.4 0.4 Petroleum 1.1 -1.2 -0.7 3.0 Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 Food, Feed, Drink -0.8 -0.8 -0.7 2.9 Industrial Supplies 0.3 -1.6 -1.0 0.9 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7

May April (Prev) May14/13 ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -1.0 -1.0 0.5 Agricultural 0.5 1.5 1.4 1.6 Non-Agricultural 0.1 -1.4 -1.2 0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 1.9 1.7 1.8 Industrial Supplies -0.1 -3.8 -3.4 0.2 Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.4 0.3 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.3 0.3 -0.2

The department reported May price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.9 for imports and 133.6 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May import prices +0.2 pct

U.S. May export prices +0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))