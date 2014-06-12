TABLE - U.S. jobless claims rise in latest week

June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/07/14 317,000 315,250 N/A N/A

05/31/14 313,000-R 310,500-R 2,614,000 2.0

05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0

05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0

05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000 2.0

05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000 2.0

04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0

04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 31 from 312,000

Four-Week Average: May 31 from 310,250

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.598 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 312,129 JUNE 7 WEEK FROM 264,133 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,423,492 MAY 31 WEEK FROM 2,394,378 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available