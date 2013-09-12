TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
09/07/13 292,000 321,250 N/A N/A
08/31/13 323,000 328,750-R 2,871,000 2.2
08/24/13 333,000-R 331,750-R 2,944,000-R 2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3
Initial Claims: Aug. 24 from 332,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 31 from 328,500; Aug. 24 from 331,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 24 from 2,951,000
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
Oregon 1,085
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
California -4,988
Nevada -2,125
New York -1,259
Georgia -1,085
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 228,399 SEPT 7 WEEK FROM 268,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,569,200 AUG 31 WEEK FROM 2,744,030 PRIOR WEEK