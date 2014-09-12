TABLE-U.S. August import prices fall 0.9 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Aug July (Prev) Aug14/13 ALL IMPORTS -0.9 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 Petroleum -4.4 -1.7 -1.2 -5.3 Nonpetroleum -0.1 unch unch 0.8 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 1.1 1.0 3.4 Industrial Supplies -2.8 -0.8 -0.6 -2.2 Capital Goods unch unch unch unch Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.7 -0.8 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch 0.1 0.8
Aug July (Prev) Aug14/13 ALL EXPORTS -0.5 0.1 unch 0.4 Agricultural -2.8 -2.0 -2.2 -1.3 Non-Agricultural -0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.7 -1.4 -1.6 unch Industrial Supplies -0.8 0.5 0.6 -0.3 Capital Goods 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 unch unch 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.4 0.3 1.0
The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.8 for imports and 132.4 for exports.
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug. import prices -0.9 pct
