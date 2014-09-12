TABLE-U.S. August import prices fall 0.9 pct

(TXT}

Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Aug July (Prev) Aug14/13 ALL IMPORTS -0.9 -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 Petroleum -4.4 -1.7 -1.2 -5.3 Nonpetroleum -0.1 unch unch 0.8 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 1.1 1.0 3.4 Industrial Supplies -2.8 -0.8 -0.6 -2.2 Capital Goods unch unch unch unch Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.7 -0.8 -0.7 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch 0.1 0.8

Aug July (Prev) Aug14/13 ALL EXPORTS -0.5 0.1 unch 0.4 Agricultural -2.8 -2.0 -2.2 -1.3 Non-Agricultural -0.3 0.3 0.3 0.5 Food, Feed, Drink -2.7 -1.4 -1.6 unch Industrial Supplies -0.8 0.5 0.6 -0.3 Capital Goods 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 unch unch 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.4 0.3 1.0

The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.8 for imports and 132.4 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. import prices -0.9 pct

U.S. Aug. export prices -0.2 pct