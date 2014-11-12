TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Inventories Total 0.3 0.6 0.7 7.4 Durable Goods 0.8 0.8 0.8 9.0

Automotive 1.2 0.8 0.6 13.4

Prof‘l equip 1.7 2.3 2.1 8.9

Computer equip. 3.4 5.0 4.5 11.1

Machinery 0.5 0.7 0.9 10.5 Nondurable Goods -0.6 0.2 0.5 4.9

Petroleum -5.3 -0.2 0.5 -13.2

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Sales Total 0.2 -0.8 -0.7 5.2 Durable Goods 0.5 0.0 0.1 5.4

Automotive 1.4 -1.4 -0.5 1.7

Prof‘l equip 0.1 -0.8 -0.5 3.4

Computer equip. -0.1 -1.9 -1.7 2.7

Machinery -0.7 1.3 1.4 10.7 Nondurable Goods -0.1 -1.4 -1.3 5.1

Petroleum -1.7 -4.4 -4.2 1.3 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Inventories Total 538.83 537.45 538.01 501.50 Durable Goods 336.04 333.36 333.23 308.17

Automotive 55.91 55.25 55.14 49.30 Nondurables 202.80 204.09 204.78 193.33 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Sales Total 454.30 453.51 453.94 431.82 Durable Goods 211.80 210.77 210.91 200.99

Automotive 35.28 34.78 35.12 34.70 Nondurables 242.50 242.74 243.03 230.83 Stock-to_sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13

1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept. wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.