FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Sept wholesale inventories rise 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Inventories Total 0.3 0.6 0.7 7.4 Durable Goods 0.8 0.8 0.8 9.0

Automotive 1.2 0.8 0.6 13.4

Prof‘l equip 1.7 2.3 2.1 8.9

Computer equip. 3.4 5.0 4.5 11.1

Machinery 0.5 0.7 0.9 10.5 Nondurable Goods -0.6 0.2 0.5 4.9

Petroleum -5.3 -0.2 0.5 -13.2

Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Sales Total 0.2 -0.8 -0.7 5.2 Durable Goods 0.5 0.0 0.1 5.4

Automotive 1.4 -1.4 -0.5 1.7

Prof‘l equip 0.1 -0.8 -0.5 3.4

Computer equip. -0.1 -1.9 -1.7 2.7

Machinery -0.7 1.3 1.4 10.7 Nondurable Goods -0.1 -1.4 -1.3 5.1

Petroleum -1.7 -4.4 -4.2 1.3 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Inventories Total 538.83 537.45 538.01 501.50 Durable Goods 336.04 333.36 333.23 308.17

Automotive 55.91 55.25 55.14 49.30 Nondurables 202.80 204.09 204.78 193.33 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13 Sales Total 454.30 453.51 453.94 431.82 Durable Goods 211.80 210.77 210.91 200.99

Automotive 35.28 34.78 35.12 34.70 Nondurables 242.50 242.74 243.03 230.83 Stock-to_sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept‘13

1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept. wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.