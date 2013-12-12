FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rise 0.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. Oct business inventories rise 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Total Business 0.7 0.6 0.6 3.6 Manufacturers 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.8 Retailers 0.8 1.0 0.9 6.1 Autos/parts 2.1 2.3 1.9 11.5 Wholesalers 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘13/12 Total Business 0.5 0.3 0.2 3.9 Manufacturers 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.5 Retailers 0.5 UNCH UNCH 4.0 Autos/parts 1.1 -1.1 -1.2 10.2 Wholesalers 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Total Business 1,691.1 1,679.4 1,679.1 1,632.4 Manufacturers 633.5 633.0 634.0 622.4 Retailers 543.6 539.3 538.8 512.5 Autos/parts 177.2 173.6 173.0 158.9 Wholesalers 514.1 507.0 506.3 497.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Total Business 1,307.3 1,300.8 1,299.9 1,258.6 Manufacturers 489.3 489.0 488.9 481.9 Retailers 382.7 380.7 380.5 367.8 Autos/parts 81.8 80.9 80.8 74.2 Wholesalers 435.3 431.0 430.5 409.0 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct‘12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.