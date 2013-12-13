TABLE-U.S. Nov producer prices fall 0.1 pct

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

NOV Oct NOV13/12 Sept Finished Goods -0.1 -0.2 0.7 -0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.2 1.3 0.1 Consumer Foods unch 0.8 0.6 -1.0 Energy Goods -0.4 -1.5 -0.6 0.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 195.9 196.9 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 0.1 -0.6 4.7 1.0 Gasoline -0.7 -3.8 -4.6 -0.1 Heating Oil -5.7 -1.0 -4.2 6.0 Tobacco Products(X) unch unch 3.0 unch Passenger Cars -0.8 1.7 -0.3 0.3 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 Pharmaceutical Preps -0.1 0.3 4.7 -1.5 Intermediate Goods -0.5 -0.4 -0.5 0.1 Less Food, Energy -0.1 -0.1 0.8 0.1 Manufact Materials -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 unch Construction Materials unch unch 1.7 0.4 Intermed.Energy Goods -1.5 -1.2 -3.1 0.3 Crude Goods -2.6 -0.9 -3.3 0.5 Less Food, Energy(Y) 1.4 -0.5 -5.2 -1.0 Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 1.2 -5.8 -0.4 Nonfood Materials -3.9 -2.1 -1.7 1.0 Energy Materials(Z) -6.6 -2.9 0.6 2.0 Petroleum(X) -11.7 -4.2 0.9 3.3 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. Nov. producer prices: unchanged

U.S. Nov. year-over-year producer prices: +0.8 pct

U.S. Nov. producer prices ex-food/energy (core): +0.1 pct

U.S. Nov. year-over-year core producer prices: +1.4 pct