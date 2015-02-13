FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan import prices fall 2.8 pct
February 13, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Jan import prices fall 2.8 pct

Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan15/14 ALL IMPORTS -2.8 -1.9 -2.5 -8.0 Petroleum -17.7 -12.4 -16.6 -40.1 Nonpetroleum -0.7 unch 0.1 -1.2 Food, Feed, Drink -2.2 0.7 0.9 0.7 Industrial Supplies -9.1 -6.4 -8.5 -23.9 Capital Goods -0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.5 unch unch -1.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 -0.2 -0.4

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan15/14 ALL EXPORTS -2.0 -1.0 -1.2 -5.4 Agricultural -1.2 -0.7 -0.7 -6.3 Non-Agricultural -2.1 -1.0 -1.2 -5.3 Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 -0.9 -0.9 -5.6 Industrial Supplies -5.7 -2.9 -3.3 -14.7 Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 unch 0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.1 unch 0.3 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.8 -0.2 -0.2 -1.4 The department reported Jan price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 127.2 for imports and 125.6 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. import prices -3.2 pct

U.S. Jan. export prices -0.9 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

