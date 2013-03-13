FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Feb import prices up 1.1 pct
March 13, 2013

TABLE-U.S. Feb import prices up 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb13/12 ALL IMPORTS 1.1 0.6 0.6 -0.3 Petroleum 5.2 3.0 2.9 -1.4 Nonpetroleum 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 Food, Feed, Drink 0.6 -0.1 0.5 -0.8 Industrial Supplies 3.0 1.7 1.6 -0.7 Capital Goods -0.1 0.0 unch -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.0 0.1 0.1 1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

Feb Jan (Prev) Feb13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.8 0.3 0.3 1.5 Agricultural 2.0 -1.2 -1.3 13.4 Non-Agricultural 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.0 Food, Feed, Drink 1.7 -1.5 -1.5 14.6 Industrial Supplies 1.4 0.7 0.4 -0.9 Capital Goods 0.4 0.7 0.8 1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 -0.2 unch -0.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. import prices +0.5 pct

U.S. Feb. export prices +0.3 pct

