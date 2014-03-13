TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/08/14 315,000 330,500 N/A N/A
03/01/14 324,000-R 336,750-R 2,855,000 2.2
02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000-R 2.2
02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000-R 2.3-R
02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3
02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2
01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3
01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3
Initial Claims: March 1 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: March 1 from 336,500
Continued Claims: Feb. 22 from 2,907,000; Feb. 15 from 2,915,000
Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 15 from 2.2 percent
Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 302,218 MARCH 8 WEEK FROM 317,832 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,285,703 MARCH 1 WEEK FROM 3,375,731 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available