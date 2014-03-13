FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/08/14 315,000 330,500 N/A N/A

03/01/14 324,000-R 336,750-R 2,855,000 2.2

02/22/14 349,000 338,500 2,903,000-R 2.2

02/15/14 334,000 338,250 2,949,000-R 2.3-R

02/08/14 340,000 337,000 2,956,000 2.3

02/01/14 331,000 333,250 2,933,000 2.2

01/25/14 348,000 333,000 2,966,000 2.3

01/18/14 329,000 332,250 2,948,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 1 from 323,000

Four-Week Average: March 1 from 336,500

Continued Claims: Feb. 22 from 2,907,000; Feb. 15 from 2,915,000

Insured unemployment rate: Feb. 15 from 2.2 percent

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 302,218 MARCH 8 WEEK FROM 317,832 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,285,703 MARCH 1 WEEK FROM 3,375,731 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
