TABLE - U.S. Jan business inventories rise 0.4 pct

March 13 (Reuters) - Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Jan Dec Jan‘14/13 Total Business 0.4 0.5 3.9 Manufacturers 0.2 0.5 2.0 Retailers 0.4 0.7 6.3 Autos/parts -0.1 1.0 11.4 Wholesalers 0.6 0.4 3.6 SALES Jan Dec Jan‘14/13 Total Business -0.9 -0.1 2.5 Manufacturers -0.3 -0.3 1.6 Retailers -0.6 -0.2 2.0 Autos/parts -2.2 -2.1 3.3 Wholesalers -1.9 0.1 3.9 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Jan Dec Jan‘13 Total Business 1,715.1 1,708.6 1,651.2 Manufacturers 637.7 636.5 625.1 Retailers 556.2 553.8 523.2 Autos/parts 182.5 182.8 163.8 Wholesalers 521.2 518.2 502.9 SALES Jan Dec Jan‘13 Total Business 1,302.9 1,315.3 1,271.6 Manufacturers 490.7 492.3 483.0 Retailers 379.6 382.0 372.2 Autos/parts 79.7 81.5 77.2 Wholesalers 432.6 441.0 416.3 Inventory-to- Jan Dec Jan‘13 Sales Ratio 1.32 1.30 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan business inventories +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.