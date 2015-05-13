TABLE-U.S. April import prices fall 0.3 pct

(TXT}

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

April March (Prev) Apr‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.3 -0.2 -0.3 -10.7 Petroleum 1.0 1.6 0.8 -47.0 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -2.7 Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -0.7 -1.1 -2.4 Industrial Supplies -0.2 -0.3 -0.6 -30.1 Capital Goods -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 -1.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.3 -1.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.8

April March (Prev) Apr‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.7 0.1 0.1 -6.3 Agricultural -0.8 -1.7 -1.7 -15.6 Non-Agricultural -0.7 0.2 0.2 -5.3 Food, Feed, Drink -0.8 -1.3 -1.2 -14.7 Industrial Supplies -1.5 0.5 0.7 -14.2 Capital Goods -0.3 unch unch 0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 unch -2.2

The department reported April price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 124.8 for imports and 125.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April import prices +0.3 pct

U.S. April export prices +0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))