FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. April import prices fall 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. April import prices fall 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(TXT}

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

April March (Prev) Apr‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.3 -0.2 -0.3 -10.7 Petroleum 1.0 1.6 0.8 -47.0 Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -2.7 Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -0.7 -1.1 -2.4 Industrial Supplies -0.2 -0.3 -0.6 -30.1 Capital Goods -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 -1.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -0.3 -1.9 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.8

April March (Prev) Apr‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.7 0.1 0.1 -6.3 Agricultural -0.8 -1.7 -1.7 -15.6 Non-Agricultural -0.7 0.2 0.2 -5.3 Food, Feed, Drink -0.8 -1.3 -1.2 -14.7 Industrial Supplies -1.5 0.5 0.7 -14.2 Capital Goods -0.3 unch unch 0.3 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 unch -2.2

The department reported April price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 124.8 for imports and 125.1 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April import prices +0.3 pct

U.S. April export prices +0.1 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.