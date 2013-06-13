TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

06/08/13 334,000 345,250 N/A N/A

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,973,000 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000-R 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000-R 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: May 25 from 2,952,000; May 18 from 3,004,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 1, the latest period for which data are available. They were:

Tennessee 1,280

New York 1,001

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said nine states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 1, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 8,796

Florida 3,250

Pennsylvania 1,923

Texas 1,876

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.975 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 330,933 JUNE 8 WEEK FROM 293,792 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,761,542 JUNE 1 WEEK FROM 2,741,933 PRIOR WEEK