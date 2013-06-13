FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. May import prices fell 0.6 pct
June 13, 2013

TABLE-U.S. May import prices fell 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

May Apr (Prev) May‘13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.6 -0.7 -0.5 -1.9 Petroleum -2.0 -2.8 -1.9 -6.2 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 -0.5 Food, Feed, Drink 0.4 -0.5 -0.5 0.2 Industrial Supplies -1.7 -1.8 -1.3 -4.6 Capital Goods 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

May Apr (Prev) May‘13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.5 -0.7 -0.7 -0.9 Agricultural 1.0 -2.3 -2.2 4.7 Non-Agricultural -0.7 -0.5 -0.5 -1.6 Food, Feed, Drink 0.8 -2.5 -2.4 4.5 Industrial Supplies -1.7 -1.0 -0.9 -4.1 Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.0 unch 0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.0 -0.3 -0.3 -1.3

The department reported May price indexes (2000 base year equals 100) of 139.3 for imports and 132.8 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May import prices unchanged

U.S. May export prices unchanged

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
