TABLE-U.S. July import prices fall 0.9 pct
August 13, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. July import prices fall 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

July June (Prev) July‘15/14 ALL IMPORTS -0.9 unch -0.1 -10.4 Petroleum -5.9 1.6 0.8 -43.4 Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 -2.8 Food, Feed, Drink unch -0.7 -0.6 -1.7 Industrial Supplies -3.1 0.6 0.1 -28.7 Capital Goods -0.2 -0.1 unch -2.1 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 unch unch -1.1

July June (Prev) July‘15/14 ALL EXPORTS -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -6.1 Agricultural 0.8 -1.6 -1.5 -14.6 Non-Agricultural -0.4 -0.2 -0.1 -5.1 Food, Feed, Drink 1.8 -2.3 -2.3 -14.4 Industrial Supplies -1.2 -0.4 -0.3 -13.5 Capital Goods -0.1 unch unch 0.2 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 unch 0.1 -0.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 0.3 0.3 -2.4

The department reported July price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 125.5 for imports and 125.0 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. July import prices -1.1 pct

U.S. July export prices -0.3 pct (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
